Man Group plc Decreases Stock Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,789 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $10,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 56.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 18,008 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $2,746,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James M. Oates sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total value of $1,372,800.00. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $699,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,951,495.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Stifel Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $63.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.52. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.05 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

