Man Group plc Increases Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Man Group plc increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 172,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $12,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 1,075,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,114,000 after purchasing an additional 513,798 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1,359.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 385,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,376,000 after acquiring an additional 359,214 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1,914.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,969,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.31.

NYSE DAR opened at $67.76 on Wednesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $27.23 and a one year high of $79.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $133,608.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares in the company, valued at $211,609.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

