Man Group plc Purchases 45,086 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 29.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 198,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,086 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $10,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 84.1% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,837 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,587,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,116,000 after acquiring an additional 30,141 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $582,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 126.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the period. 74.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB opened at $56.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.10.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,575,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. Insiders sold 283,095 shares of company stock worth $16,351,387 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

