Man Group plc Raises Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 29.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,086 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $10,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 84.1% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,587,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,116,000 after buying an additional 30,141 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $582,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 126.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $1,131,897.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,374 shares in the company, valued at $8,179,287.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 283,095 shares of company stock worth $16,351,387. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.10.

NYSE USB opened at $56.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $83.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.46.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

