Man Group plc Sells 80,694 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Man Group plc trimmed its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 80,694 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.31% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $12,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 123,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $319,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,628,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of AY stock opened at $37.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52-week low of $26.31 and a 52-week high of $48.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.59 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.85.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $235.19 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,433.33%.

AY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.