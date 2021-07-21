Man Group plc Sells 8,618 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,172 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,618 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $11,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in ANSYS by 54.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 54.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $1,279,877.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,947 shares in the company, valued at $14,008,514.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,078 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANSS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.50.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $350.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.44. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $291.55 and a 1 year high of $413.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 66.71, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.75 million. On average, analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

