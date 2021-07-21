ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.60 EPS

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) posted its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.11) EPS.

Shares of MAN traded up $2.34 on Wednesday, reaching $110.22. 12,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,302. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $125.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.46.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

