ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.60 EPS

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60, Briefing.com reports. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE MAN traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.76. The company had a trading volume of 14,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,302. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $125.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.13.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 2%. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.