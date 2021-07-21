Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Receives “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$37.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$36.00 price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.50 to C$35.50 in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of TSE:MFI opened at C$25.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$26.02. The firm has a market cap of C$3.13 billion and a PE ratio of 19.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.43. Maple Leaf Foods has a one year low of C$23.20 and a one year high of C$30.67.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.5793631 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.11%.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

