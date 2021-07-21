Marine Products (MPX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Marine Products had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $78.38 million for the quarter.

MPX stock opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.40. Marine Products has a 52 week low of $12.38 and a 52 week high of $22.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.72 million, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Marine Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand.

