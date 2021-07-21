Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.07

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.07 and last traded at $15.31, with a volume of 3660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

MRTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.71.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Marten Transport by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Marten Transport by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 45,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Marten Transport by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 18,886 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marten Transport by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,065,000 after acquiring an additional 109,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marten Transport during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. 69.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marten Transport Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

