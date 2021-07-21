Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Short Interest Update

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,270,000 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the June 15th total of 13,920,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

NYSE MAS traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $59.76. 4,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,952,040. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.33. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Masco will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 30.13%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares in the company, valued at $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,842 shares of company stock worth $5,543,692 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth about $141,913,000. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth about $61,590,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Masco by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,796,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,619,000 after purchasing an additional 960,330 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Masco by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,746,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,182,830,000 after purchasing an additional 921,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,122,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,939,000 after purchasing an additional 644,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

