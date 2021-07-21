Maverick Capital Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 214.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,337 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,710 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 13,485 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,821,964 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $114,510,000 after acquiring an additional 202,422 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,995,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 3.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $66.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.28. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $79.67. The company has a market capitalization of $133.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

