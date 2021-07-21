Maverick Capital Ltd. Cuts Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,554 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 150.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 9.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

ENR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Energizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.04. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.41 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Energizer’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.