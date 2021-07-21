Maverick Capital Ltd. Cuts Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,867 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,438 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in PulteGroup by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in PulteGroup by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 49,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 17,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $52.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.44. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.98.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PHM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.21.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

