Maverick Capital Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 274.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,104 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Teradata by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $46.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $59.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. Teradata had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $352,758.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,659.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,139 shares of company stock valued at $2,772,828. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

