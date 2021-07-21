Maverick Capital Ltd. Raises Stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.06% of LGI Homes worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total value of $65,496.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,828,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LGIH opened at $160.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.12. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.54 and a 52 week high of $188.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.57.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $705.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LGIH. Wedbush upped their price objective on LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

