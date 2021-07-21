Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Maxar Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.46 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.50.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. Maxar Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Maxar Technologies stock opened at $31.94 on Wednesday. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $58.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 20.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,932 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 205.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 934,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,353,000 after purchasing an additional 628,427 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 31.3% in the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,226,000 after purchasing an additional 485,955 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 71.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 952,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,034,000 after purchasing an additional 396,866 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 231.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,666,000 after purchasing an additional 363,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Biggs C. Porter purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.06 per share, with a total value of $56,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.07%.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.