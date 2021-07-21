MC Mining (LON:MCM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.00

MC Mining Limited (LON:MCM) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 4.90 ($0.06), with a volume of 91880 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.25 ($0.07).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.93, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.55. The stock has a market cap of £7.72 million and a PE ratio of -1.27.

About MC Mining (LON:MCM)

MC Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, develops, and operates metallurgical and thermal coal projects in South Africa. The company's principal projects include the Uitkomst Colliery, a metallurgical and thermal coal project located in the KwaZulu Natal province; the Makhado hard coking and thermal coal project situated in the Soutpansberg coalfield in the Limpopo province; and the Vele Colliery, a semi-soft coking and thermal coal mine located to the west of Musina in the Limpopo province.

