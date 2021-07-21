McDonald’s (MCD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect McDonald’s to post earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect McDonald’s to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $234.27 on Wednesday. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $191.64 and a 52 week high of $239.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $233.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.39.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

