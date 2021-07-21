McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 84.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,682,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,874,000 after purchasing an additional 17,798 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,277,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,994,000 after purchasing an additional 309,807 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 568,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 565,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 410,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,130,000 after purchasing an additional 33,776 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $76.78 on Wednesday. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $53.76 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.12.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $121.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $63,772.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Lieffrig sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $143,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,332 shares in the company, valued at $872,020.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,450 shares of company stock worth $290,133. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.