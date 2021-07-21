Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Holdings Raised by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 12.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,973 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $125.51 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $94.64 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.