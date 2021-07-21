MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 96.59% from the stock’s current price.

MEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.86.

Shares of MEG stock opened at C$7.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.69. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.14 and a twelve month high of C$9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$901.02 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 1.3471872 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.78 per share, with a total value of C$87,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 360,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,160,080.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

