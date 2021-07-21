MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Insider Sells $141,413.40 in Stock

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) insider Stuart Naylor sold 9,390 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $141,413.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stuart Naylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, Stuart Naylor sold 2,610 shares of MeiraGTx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $39,254.40.

On Monday, June 7th, Stuart Naylor sold 1,042 shares of MeiraGTx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $15,650.84.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Stuart Naylor sold 3,772 shares of MeiraGTx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $57,108.08.

On Friday, April 30th, Stuart Naylor sold 5,918 shares of MeiraGTx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $89,361.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTX traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.85. 48,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.59 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.72. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $18.45.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 413.37% and a negative return on equity of 32.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MGTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,102,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,118,000 after purchasing an additional 389,105 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,043,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,452 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,221,000 after purchasing an additional 47,819 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,368,000 after purchasing an additional 167,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after purchasing an additional 212,078 shares in the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

