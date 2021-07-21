Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.28

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.28 and last traded at $14.53, with a volume of 44725 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MLCO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. HSBC lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.10 to $16.90 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.41.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $518.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.33 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 78.87% and a negative return on equity of 54.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 30,575 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. Institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.