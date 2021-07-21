Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 355,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,429,000. Lumentum comprises 1.5% of Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd owned about 0.47% of Lumentum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LITE. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 71.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 1,063.8% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LITE traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,283. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.34.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LITE shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Lumentum from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Lumentum from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.41.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

