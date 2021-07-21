Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.29, Fidelity Earnings reports. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 11.22%.

MBWM traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.72. 36,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,941. The company has a market cap of $496.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.11. Mercantile Bank has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 41.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, COO Robert T. Worthington bought 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.56 per share, with a total value of $111,713.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,844.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

