Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) Short Interest Update

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the June 15th total of 976,100 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 385,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

EBSB opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.04. Meridian Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.87.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $53.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.23 million. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 10.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 8.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,285 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 17,323 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 22.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 256,906 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 46,258 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 181,386 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 351.3% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 66,153 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 51,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $3,175,000. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on EBSB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

