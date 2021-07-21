Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 687 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,469 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BNS shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.37.

NYSE BNS opened at $61.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.25. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $68.02. The company has a market capitalization of $74.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.94.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 34.59%.

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

