Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 7,090 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2021

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 34,365.1% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,996,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,768 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $15,875,000. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 835,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,632,000 after acquiring an additional 126,105 shares during the period. Mosaic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $6,144,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $5,161,000.

JMST stock opened at $51.08 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $50.94 and a one year high of $51.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.06.

