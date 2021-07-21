Merit Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,503 Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIOO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,287,000 after buying an additional 8,448 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 576.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,849,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 121.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,544,000 after buying an additional 40,168 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

VIOO opened at $197.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.83. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $123.16 and a 1 year high of $213.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.