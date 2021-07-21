Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.43. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 26,572 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $83.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.17 and a beta of 2.31.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $31,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $66,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $77,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 140.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 24,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

