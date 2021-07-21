Meta (MTA) Market Cap Reaches $47.61 Million

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Meta coin can currently be bought for $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on exchanges. Meta has a total market capitalization of $47.61 million and $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Meta has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00046961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013330 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $250.84 or 0.00786455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Meta Coin Profile

Meta (MTA) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meta is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling Meta

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

