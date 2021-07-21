Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €9.50 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been assigned a €9.50 ($11.18) target price by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 17.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on B4B3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.90 ($10.47) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a €8.10 ($9.53) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Metro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €9.42 ($11.08).

Shares of Metro stock traded up €0.50 ($0.59) on Wednesday, reaching €11.50 ($13.53). The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €11.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.11. Metro has a fifty-two week low of €8.34 ($9.81) and a fifty-two week high of €13.00 ($15.29). The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 million and a PE ratio of 7.49.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

