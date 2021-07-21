MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MGM Growth Properties LLC is a real estate investment trust. The company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts which include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGM Growth Properties LLC is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.18.

Shares of MGP opened at $36.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.22. MGM Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.12 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.15%.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $208,341.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 208,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,696,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 7,854 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 18,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

