Michael Weintraub Sells 20,000 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Director Michael Weintraub sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $1,275,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $64.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.95. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $81.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 10.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 1.8% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 1.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 0.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 11.5% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

