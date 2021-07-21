Michael Weintraub Sells 20,000 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Director Michael Weintraub sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $1,275,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $64.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.95. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $81.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 10.01.
Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 1.8% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 1.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 0.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 11.5% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Phreesia
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.
