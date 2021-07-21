Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HIE)

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

NYSE HIE opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76.

In other Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 17,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $179,182.50. Insiders have acquired 153,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,434 over the last 90 days.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

