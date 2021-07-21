Milton C. Ault III Buys 10,000 Shares of Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Stock

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Milton C. Ault III bought 10,000 shares of Ault Global stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.21 per share, for a total transaction of $22,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Milton C. Ault III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Milton C. Ault III acquired 500 shares of Ault Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $1,350.00.

Shares of DPW stock opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.47. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $10.94.

Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Ault Global had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 76.80%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DPW. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Ault Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $409,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ault Global by 222.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 105,875 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ault Global during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ault Global by 83.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 18,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ault Global by 157.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 91,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Ault Global Company Profile

Ault Global Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

