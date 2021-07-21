Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Director Neil Murray Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $1,892,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 850,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,997,186.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Neil Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $1,621,200.00.

MIME stock opened at $55.57 on Wednesday. Mimecast Limited has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $59.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIME. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Mimecast in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Mimecast in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Mimecast by 14.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MIME shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Mimecast from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.73.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

