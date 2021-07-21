MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Stock Price Down 7.8%

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) was down 7.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.23 and last traded at $10.23. Approximately 23,652 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 690,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.62.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 35.25%. The company had revenue of $59.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. 42.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

