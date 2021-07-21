MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in June

MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

MNBEY stock remained flat at $$52.94 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 63 shares, compared to its average volume of 329. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.02. MinebeaMitsumi has a 52-week low of $33.79 and a 52-week high of $56.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Get MinebeaMitsumi alerts:

MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. MinebeaMitsumi had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 3.94%.

MinebeaMitsumi Inc manufactures and supplies machined components, and electronic devices and components in Japan, Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, and MITSUMI Business. The Machined Components segment offers bearing products, including miniature and small sized ball bearings, rod end and spherical bearings, roller bearings, bushings, precision machined parts for aircraft, and medium- and large-sized ball bearings for aerospace use.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for MinebeaMitsumi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MinebeaMitsumi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.