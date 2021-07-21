Mirrored Tesla Trading Down 1.6% Over Last Week (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 21st. Mirrored Tesla has a total market capitalization of $24.99 million and $562,225.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Tesla coin can currently be bought for $667.47 or 0.02091211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00038972 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00103540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00145402 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,912.18 or 0.99981934 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Coin Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 37,436 coins. The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance . Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Tesla Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Tesla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Tesla using one of the exchanges listed above.

