Mirrored United States Oil Fund Price Reaches $48.48 on Exchanges (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. During the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be bought for $48.48 or 0.00152687 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $26.27 million and approximately $632,146.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00038287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00102245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00144284 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,555.21 or 0.99376447 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 541,813 coins. The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars.

