Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

MCW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mister Car Wash currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.63.

NYSE:MCW opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. Mister Car Wash has a 52-week low of $18.49 and a 52-week high of $23.62.

In other Mister Car Wash news, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 8,607,544 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $122,313,200.24. Also, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 10,871,420 shares of company stock worth $156,271,340 over the last quarter.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

