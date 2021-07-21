MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 293 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of GMF opened at $129.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.23. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $106.35 and a 1-year high of $146.78.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.