MML Investors Services LLC Buys 645 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BJ. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 61,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BJ opened at $49.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $50.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,670 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $78,289.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,891.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,555,336.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,180,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,597 shares of company stock worth $1,920,917 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BJ shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Argus started coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.18 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

