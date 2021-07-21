MML Investors Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 14.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,290 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 379,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the first quarter worth $28,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 23,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Fort L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 14,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $102.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.74 and a beta of 0.59. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.65 and a 52-week high of $148.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.22.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $96.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.17 million. Qualys had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 17.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $990,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 92,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,681,384.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total value of $698,204.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,844,939.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,233 shares of company stock valued at $4,152,850 in the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QLYS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.78.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

