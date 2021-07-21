Modern Investment Coin Hits Market Cap of $337,494.94 (MODIC)

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Modern Investment Coin has a total market cap of $337,494.94 and $172,656.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Modern Investment Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0536 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded 28.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00022796 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003922 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001623 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002532 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 41.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000706 BTC.

About Modern Investment Coin

MODIC is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 6,290,980 coins. The official website for Modern Investment Coin is modic.fund . Modern Investment Coin’s official Twitter account is @ModicLtd and its Facebook page is accessible here

Modern Investment Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modern Investment Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modern Investment Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Modern Investment Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

