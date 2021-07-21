Mogul Productions Hits 1-Day Volume of $405,358.00 (STARS)

Mogul Productions (CURRENCY:STARS) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Mogul Productions coin can currently be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mogul Productions has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. Mogul Productions has a total market capitalization of $5.20 million and $405,358.00 worth of Mogul Productions was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00038303 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00102252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00143577 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,556.42 or 0.98939339 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Mogul Productions Profile

Mogul Productions’ total supply is 397,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 305,457,181 coins. Mogul Productions’ official Twitter account is @we_are_mogul . The Reddit community for Mogul Productions is https://reddit.com/r/mogulproductions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

