Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Purchased by Select Equity Group L.P.

Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $111,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 965.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 293.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,508 shares in the company, valued at $14,542,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MHK traded up $6.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,113. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.56. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.55 and a twelve month high of $231.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.43.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MHK shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.13.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.